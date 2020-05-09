Two north Alabama NOAA Weather Radio transmitters off-air

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says two NOAA Weather Radio transmitters are currently off the air due to telephone issues.
The Winchester, Tennessee (WNG-554 on 162.525 MHz) and Florence broadcasts (KIH-57 on 162.475 MHz) are currently off the air.
Alternate frequencies for Winchester, Tennessee include:
- Fort Payne (WWF-44 on 162.5 MHz)
- Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)
Alternate frequencies for Florence include:
- Clifton, Tennessee (WZ2506 on 162.5 MHz)
- Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)