Two north Alabama NOAA Weather Radio transmitters off-air

Northeast Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says two NOAA Weather Radio transmitters are currently off the air due to telephone issues.

The Winchester, Tennessee (WNG-554 on 162.525 MHz) and Florence broadcasts (KIH-57 on 162.475 MHz) are currently off the air.

Alternate frequencies for Winchester, Tennessee include:

  • Fort Payne (WWF-44 on 162.5 MHz)
  • Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)

Alternate frequencies for Florence include:

  • Clifton, Tennessee (WZ2506 on 162.5 MHz)
  • Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)

