Two north Alabama NOAA Weather Radio transmitters off-air

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says two NOAA Weather Radio transmitters are currently off the air due to telephone issues.

The Winchester, Tennessee (WNG-554 on 162.525 MHz) and Florence broadcasts (KIH-57 on 162.475 MHz) are currently off the air.

Alternate frequencies for Winchester, Tennessee include:

Fort Payne (WWF-44 on 162.5 MHz)

Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)

Alternate frequencies for Florence include:

Clifton, Tennessee (WZ2506 on 162.5 MHz)

Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.4 MHz)

NOAA Weather Radio stations in Winchester TN (WNG-554 on 162.525 MHz) and Florence AL (KIH-57 on 162.475 MHz) remain off the air due to a suspected telephone line issue. Technicians have been notified.https://t.co/xdsDN7BxSl #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) May 9, 2020