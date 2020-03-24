Two men charged with shooting into Scottsboro home

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Two men are facing attempted murder charges after police said they shot into a Scottsboro home Monday evening.

Chad Demont Chubb, Jr., 22, of Chattanooga, and Cody Dewayne Wordlaw, 27, of Stevenson, were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail Monday night, police said.

The two men are accused of firing several shots into a home in the 100 block of Happiness Drive around 6:40 p.m. Monday. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

Police got a description of the vehicle used in the shooting and said they pulled Chubb and Wordlaw over on West Stewart Road. police said they also found a gun, drugs and money in the vehicle.

Both were charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of second-degree marijuana possession. Chubb also was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Chubb’s bond was set at $160,300. Wordlaw’s was set at $155,300.