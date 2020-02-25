Two killed in tractor-trailer wreck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash claimed two lives Monday morning.

Emily Rae Denham, 19, of Dutton was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving collided with a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer. Denham and a passenger, Cody Austin Martin, 20, of Pisgah were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.

The crash happened at 11:40 a.m. on February 24th on Alabama Highway 75 at the intersection of Dekalb County 400 in the Lakeview Community.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.