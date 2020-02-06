Two Jackson County Park fire survivors open up about traumatic incident and need for funeral funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - For the first time since a deadly dock fire on January 27, the husband and father to six of the victims sat down with us. His support system also showed WHNT News 19 charred photos that were found in the water after the fire. The photos and other personal items were restored and preserved by volunteer Elizabeth Whitley.

Another one of the victims who lost his brother in the fire also spoke with WHNT News 19.

It is a heartbreaking story WHNT News 19 has followed since the flames broke out just after 12:30 a.m. on a boat at Dock B in Jackson County Park.

The cause of the fire that burned all 35 boats hooked up to the dock remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, and NTSB.

Annette Miles

Zane Long

Brylee Long

Traydon Miles

Kesston Miles

Dezli Miles

Joe Miles’s wife Annette and their five children were among the victims.

“She was what made my heart thump,” said Miles. “Me and her were perfect. Very in love. We could be together all day every day and still be happy.”

Zane and Bryli were his stepchildren, but after 13 years together, he said they were his own.

“Zane was autistic, he was blind, had a brain tumor, Diabetes Insipidus, Cerebral Palsy on left side, but he was an outgoing person that everybody loved. Bryli was the outgoing character that liked cutting up, sticking her tongue out, dancing, didn’t matter where she was at,” said Miles.

Traydon was 10 years old.

“Super smart. He was hacking computers at three,” laughed Miles. “It was impressive.”

Miles said Kesston, his 9-year-old, as beautiful, smart and funny.

He described 7-year-old Dezli as a caregiver.

“If I come in with a little cut or something, she would always bandage, babying me,” said Miles.

He told WHNT News 19 Tuesday morning they were incredibly close before a fire ripped everything apart.

“I heard them start screaming and I knew that they were on fire. When it stopped, I knew they were gone,” Miles said.

He and his family jumped onto an empty boat nearby and pushed it away from the fiery dock.

“As fast as I could try to untie them before I get the last rope or two ropes, it was already on fire,” said Miles.

He thought they were safe, but the fiery boats began surrounding his boat just over 100 yards from the dock.

Miles said his friends, Tommy Jones and Yancy Roper, were on another boat trying to help the Miles’ get farther out.

Miles told WHNT News 19 that while he was in the water trying to push one burning boat away from the one his family was on, another came from the other side and spread the flames.

He said after losing them all, he gave up.

“I couldn’t tell where I was swimming. 10 minutes in that water, maybe 15 I don’t know, I rolled over on my back and I quit,” said Miles.

That is when a longtime friend who is also on the rescue squad reached in and saved him.

Miles told WHNT News 19 he gets through knowing this must have been God’s plan.

“There ain't nobody else that can change the direction I done. With everything lining up like it did, it had to be in the work somehow,” said Miles.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That is a sentiment another victim also believes.

“I think it was in the Lord’s hands. The devil might have started the fire, but they were meant to go then because we all tried to do everything we could and we couldn’t save them,” said Tommy Jones.

Jones and his brother Yancy Roper were also part of the ‘B Dock family’ at Jackson County Park.

The pair tried to help Miles and others get to safety.

“You don’t have time to really think you just have to action. You have to do it and do it now. Seconds is all you have. The gasoline on the pontoon boats was exploding, the propane cylinders were exploding. It was total mass chaos,” said Jones.

The brothers risked their own lives to help others.

“Another boat caught his on fire, gas tank blew up and Tommy, instead of abandoning us, he threw the paddle that he had to me. He was right there until the very last second trying to help me, Yancy too,” said Miles.

Jones told WHNT News 19 that he suffers from nightmares and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the deadly fire.

He said he will never forget the things he heard and saw that night in the dark murky water.

“There’s not been a day that I’ve not woke up with tears in my eyes and coming down my cheeks. It’s just listening to them children is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure in my life,” said Jones through tears.

Jones survived, but his brother didn’t.

“Yancy jumped over and I jumped over and that’s the last I seen of him,” said Jones.

Roper had been visiting while on a break from his job.

“I was so blessed to be able to be with him for at least the last six weeks of his life to be able to hang out and do things together like we’ve done all of our life,” said Jones.

The community has come together over the last week by pitching in to GoFundMe pages for the three families directly impacted by the tragedy.

“The community has really helped us and helped me to grieve, wipe the tears away, to try to make peace of this terrible situation we’re in,” said Jones.

But he desperately needs more help.

Roper did not have life insurance and now that he is gone, his brother is struggling to pay for the funeral and other expenses.

A plot at the park cemetery has been donated for roper.

It’s where jones think he’ll be happiest.

“He enjoyed this place. He enjoyed the river. We were both raised on the river,” said Jones.

Click here to donate to help Jones pay for funeral expenses.

Click here to help the Miles family.

Click here to help another victim, Amanda Foster’s family.

34.672307 -86.034146