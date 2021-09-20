Two Gadsden women charged with chemical endangerment of a child

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Two Gadsden women were charged with chemical endangerment in Etowah County.

Samantha Anita Ellis, 41, and Khodejah Yuanta Thomas, 27, both of Gadsden, were charged with felony chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced, or distributed.

Ellis turned herself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on September 16.

Ellis tested positive for marijuana while giving birth on July 17, 2021. Baby Ellis also tested positive for marijuana. DHR is involved in Ellis’ case and the child has been placed in a safety plan.

On August 12, officers were called out to a possible overdose at a residence in Gadsden on a Khodejah Thomas. Once officers arrived on the scene, it was discovered that there was also a 3-month-old child in the home.

Thomas and the child were both drug tested at a local hospital. Thomas tested positive for Cocaine, Opiates (Codeine, Morphine, Heroin), Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone. Baby Thomas tested positive for Cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, and Opiates (Codeine, Morphine, Heroin). Thomas was arrested and charged on September 15.

The child was placed into a safety plan and Thomas was placed in the Etowah County Detention Center.

Thomas was being held on a $10,000 cash bond and before release conditions are an inpatient drug treatment program and to be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral Office.

Ellis’ bond was set at $10,000 and she must enroll in Etowah County Court Referral upon release.