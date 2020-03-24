Two former Marshall Manor employees indicted for elder abuse

Anna Scroggins (Photo courtesy Marshall County Jail)

Ashley Johnston (Photo courtesy Marshall County Jail)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Two former employees of Marshall Manor Nursing Home were indicted on elder and sexual abuse charges Tuesday.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said Ashley Johnston, 32, and Anna Scroggins, 26, face multiple charges of abuse while they worked at the nursing home.

Johnston was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public lewdness, two counts of third-degree elder abuse, and one count each of harassment and indecent exposure.

Scroggins was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree voyeurism, and one count each of public lewdness and third-degree elder abuse.

Marshall Manor has fired both of the suspects, and the District Attorney’s Office said they have fully cooperated with the joint investigation between the District Attorney’s Office and Guntersville Police Department. The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

Both suspects have been booked into the Marshall County Jail with bond set at $70,000 apiece.