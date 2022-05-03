JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities are investigating after two people died in a crash on Hwy 40 in Jackson County.

Alabama state troopers say the driver of a 2015 Volvo XC60 and their passenger died after the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is working to identify the victims.

Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 9, around four miles south of Pisgah.

ALEA continues to investigate.