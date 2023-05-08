MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested on May 2 after authorities said a vehicle chase ended with a crash and the discovery of methamphetamine.

23-year-old Aaron Sutherland of Crossville and 26-year-old Abby Sebastian of Albertville were both charged with drug trafficking and other charges after a recent chase.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Pace attempted to pull over a blue Toyota minivan for a traffic violation on Highway 75N near Cochran’s Corner, but the vehicle refused to stop.

Instead, the van took off and picked up speed, when authorities said a black object was thrown out of the passenger side.

The pursuit crossed over into DeKalb County before the driver lost control and wrecked in a field on County Road 136, injuring the driver and the passenger, the department explained.

Both were taken to Marshall Medical South to be treated and were later released and transferred to the Marshall County Jail.

Deputies were able to recover the object that was thrown out of the van and found it contained around one quarter-pound of meth, which led to the Marshall County Drug Task Force being called to the scene.

Sutherland and Sebastian were both charged with drug trafficking and tampering with evidence, while Sutherland was also charged with attempting to elude and failure to appear on previous charges.

Sebastian’s bond was set at $200,000, and Sutherland’s was set at $750,000.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Geraldine Police Department and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all assisted Marshall County authorities in the case.