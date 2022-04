MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a wreck in Marshall County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, completely blocking traffic. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 79 near Cox Gap Road.

News 19 reached to ALEA for more information on what caused the crash.