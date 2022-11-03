SECTION, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), narcotics agents and Section Police officers searched a home on County Road 48 in Section on October 28. Deputies claim Sandra Darlene Walden, 66, of Section, and Alice Rachel Cobb, 42, of Section, were detained during the search.

Officials say a bag of methamphetamine weighing around 29.5 grams was found, along with digital scales, baggies, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Walden and Cobb were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Walden was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $25,500. Cobb was charged with bond revocation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $3,000.