HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after officers say they found illegal drugs inside a home in Hollywood.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Nathan Street Wednesday. Upon arrivals, authorities found multiple illegal drugs, including 50 grams of methamphetamine, 16 scheduled pills, and five prescription pills.

Officials say Charles Eric Dunn and George Gragary Dunn were arrested during the incident.

Charles Dunn was charged with loitering in a drug house with a $500 bond. Officials charged George Dunn with trafficking in dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say he is out on a $32,500 bond.