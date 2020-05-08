Two arrested, authorities search for third suspect charged in DeKalb County burglary

Cheryl Riddle (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Dawn Burnett (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Spencer Kilgore (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Two people are in jail and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a third person after a homeowner interrupted a burglary on May 2.

A DeKalb County deputy went to County Road 479 between Kilpatrick and Aroney around 8 p.m. after a homeowner reported they caught a man and woman stealing items from his house that was under renovation.

Authorities say the homeowner told them the woman ran from the scene, but the man was still there. When the deputy arrived, suspect Spencer Kilgore, 55 of Boaz, was taken into custody.

While deputies were there, a different woman, Dawn Burnett, 49 of Boaz, came up and told them that she had some of the stolen items and that she had been told by the woman that ran away that she had permission to take items from the home.

When deputies checked Burnett’s residence, they found more items that were stolen from the victim’s home that Burnett had not attempted to return. The owner of the property told investigators that he had not given permission to anyone to take items from the residence.

Spencer Kilgore is charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Dawn Burnett is also charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary

Investigators say they identified the woman that ran from the area as Cheryl Denise Riddle, 49 of Albertville. Authorities have issued warrants against Riddle for first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary

If you know where Riddle is located, contact the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.

“This is a great job by our deputies and investigators in sorting through this situation. We do not tolerate theft in our county, and if you are involved in it, whether you are an accomplice or the ring leader, you will be charged,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “We would like to ask the public to help us find the third suspect in the case. We received information that she was given help in escaping from a good samaritan who she falsely told that she had been the victim of an attempted sexual assault. People that steal and then take advantage of good people to escape need to be in our jail to answer for their crimes. God Bless!”