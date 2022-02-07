GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Marshall County men are behind bars after a shooting in Grant last week.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant on Friday, February 4 around 7 p.m. Officials say the incident was a dispute between two neighbors.

Both neighbors, identified as Michael Baker and T.J. Davis, shot at each other, but neither was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Baker was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, while Davis was charged with tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations. Both men remain at the Marshall County Jail on bond. Police say more charges are expected.