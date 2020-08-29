Two Arab men develop, launch hometown food delivery service

ARAB, Ala. – Two Arab men are starting an exciting business venture hoping to give residents in town and in the more rural areas outside it something they’ve never had before.

Josh Gaddis and Chris Sivley have developed the Hometown 2 Go app.

It gives people in the Arab and surrounding areas the option to order their hometown favorites in a few clicks and have it delivered right to their door.

“We’re going to offer delivery to more, I guess, rural areas, underserved areas that don’t necessarily get access to those things. So, we’re going to go a few more miles outside of the city center of Arab so that we can cover areas like Union Grove, and Joppa and probably even some parts of Baileyton as well,” said Gaddis.

They told News 19 their personal experiences have influenced this business venture.

“Having lived in Union Grove in an outside area, where we didn’t have a whole lot of access to anything and if you wanted to get something to eat, you had to drive into town, so to be able to offer this to people and give them an option for something that they haven’t really been able to do is really exciting,” said Gaddis.

He told News 19 that hundreds have already downloaded the app, but they are not ready to fully launch just yet.

They will be doing a controlled-test with only 50 pre-selected I-phone users and five restaurants on Saturday.

They hope to do the same with Android users next week.

After analyzing the data, they plan to open fully with 20 or more restaurants the week after.

“We’re going to deliver just from a certain amount in time in the day, just to test the app, get feedback from customers, get some feedback the restaurants and just see how it goes,” explained Gaddis.

They want to hire a total of 50 drivers to deliver the meals, including those who may have been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure food safety, Gaddis said meals will be properly sealed inside the restaurant.