MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested Sunday night after giving officers a difficult time arresting them.

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies responded around midnight to a home on Shenault Hollow Road on February 20.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two “highly intoxicated” men who had been in a fight.

According to Guthrie, Ricky Dale Holland, 41, of Grant, taunted deputies as they tried talking with him on the front porch of the home. Guthrie says Holland repeatedly dropped his pants and shook his buttocks at deputies as he “suggested what they could do.”

Ricky Dale Holland

Holland was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and committing a lewd act in public.

Deputies also arrested Kenny Dale Holland, 39, of New Hope. Authorities say he was charged with domestic violence.

Kenny Dale Holland

Both men were taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Ricky Holland’s bond was set at $2,500. Kenny Holland’s bond was set at $2,000.