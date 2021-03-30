TVA Police investigate power line, insulator vandalism, Jackson County Sheriff encourages no trespassing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Some Bingham Mountain property owners reported to News 19 that trespassers were vandalizing not only their property, but that of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as well.

TVA insulators and power lines are now broken and torn in some spots after being shot through by trespassers.

“Folks were shooting at the line and also shooting out the insulators, which is extremely dangerous. You’re talking about high voltage, upwards of 500,000 volts, and if that line were to fall or go to ground and someone were there, we would be dealing with a fatality,” explained TVA media relations representative Scott Fiedler.

Fiedler told News 19 it is a concern not only for the vandals, but also to anyone using the electricity.

“When some knucklehead goes out and wants to shoot up a power line, it’s very disappointing because they don’t understand all the people that it could impact; people on CPAP machines or life-sustaining medical equipment at their house or even just the inconvenience of not being able to cook dinner at night because somebody did this,” added Fiedler.

He said the penalty is a felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The damaged insulators and power lines are not the only vandalism reported on Bingham Mountain in Jackson and Madison counties.

Some property owners have told News 19 gates have been broken and glue poured into some of their locks.

“No trespassing signs, they get torn down. People are just blatantly violating the law up there,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Phillips said they get several complaints about trespassing in the area every single year and that property owners are tired of their road being damaged from people riding ATVs on it.

His key message is that all of Bingham Mountain is private property. No one is allowed to drive on the road or park on the right-of-ways without written permission from a property owner or they could be arrested.

“If we have to, we can arrest someone for trespassing and the landowners can come in and sign the warrant if they want to or come in and testify against them,” said Phillips.

Even if someone does have permission, though, the Sheriff said people should be considerate of the other property owners who spend their own money to take care of the road.

Anyone with information on the TVA power line and insulator vandalism is asked to call TVA Police at (855) 476-2489.