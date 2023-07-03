JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is looking at two sites in Jackson County, Alabama as potential spots to build a new pumped storage facility.

“We’re actually looking at two locations, one at Pisgah and one at Widows Creek,” said TVA Spokesperson Scott Fiedler.

A recent virtual open house put on by TVA specified the areas the power company is interested in.

TVA is currently studying an area of 4,826 acres near Pisgah on Rorex Creek South and Rorex Creek Central.

TVA says the Guntersville Reservoir on the Tennessee River would serve as the lower pool, and it would look at building a reservoir and facility in the study area. TVA says the study area is “located on property that is primarily owned by private landowners with some TVA property on the mountainside near the river.”

The second location in Jackson County that it is considering is between Fabius and Stevenson on Widows Creek South and Widows Creek North. TVA says this study area is approximately 4,874 acres.

Similarly to the study area near Pisgah, TVA said the study area near Fabius is “located on property that is primarily owned by private landowners with some TVA property on the mountainside near the river.”

The two sites in Jackson County are attractive to the Tennessee Valley Authority because of their geography. “They have a reservoir which is Guntersville and they have large elevation changes right next to the river, so that made them prime candidates for pumped storage,” said TVA Spokesperson Scott Fiedler.

Fiedler told News 19 that new sites are crucial to keep up with the demand for energy. “At TVA we believe that we’re going to have to double our energy production over the next 30 years, that means over 30,000 megawatts a year that we’re going to have to build.”

“We built a 30,000-megawatt system in 90 years, so that means in 30 years we’re going to have to add a lot more power and a lot faster, just to keep up with demand,” he explained.

Fiedler said a pumped storage facility TVA would look to build in Jackson County, “would be a 1,600-megawatt facility able to power over a million homes for about 12 to 20 hours.”

Building a new facility in Jackson County, Alabama is only one of the options that TVA is considering. It is also looking at an expansion of its Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Raccoon Mountain is TVA’s largest hydroelectric facility, as it currently powers more than 10 million homes, thanks to its four generators.

A look inside the generation floor inside the underground Raccoon Mountain facility. TVA currently has three of its four generators in operation. One of the generators is being upgraded and will be brought back online soon. The generators are the large circular tanks in the center of the picture.

Tennessee Valley Authority recently invited local media inside the Raccoon Mountain facility for an exclusive tour to learn more about how the pumped storage process works.

News 19 was the only local TV station from North Alabama to attend, and learn more about the operation and plans for Jackson County.

Holli Hess, a Senior Manager at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Facility, explained that pumped storage is a type of hydroelectric energy storage that uses water reservoirs at two different elevations. The water can then be pumped between the two sites to both generate and store energy, depending on the level of demand.

At the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Facility, water is pumped between the Tennessee River, through its underground facility, and TVA’s man-made reservoir on top of Raccoon Mountain.

“On top of this plant we have a large reservoir that essentially is our fuel we feed that down through our generator and produce power for homes and businesses in our area,” Hess said. “Then it [water] exits and goes out to the river there, so at night or periods of low demand we turn around and pump out of the river, back up to the reservoir and restore it, just like you would a battery.”

During the summer, the Raccoon Mountain facility’s net dependable capacity is 1,616 megawatts. According to TVA, the “net dependable capacity is the amount of power a plant can produce on an average day, minus the electricity used by the plant itself.”

TVA said a potential pumped storage facility in Jackson County would produce about the same amount of megawatts.

It is important to note that any movement in Jackson County is still in the “initial phase.”

If a project was approved, “we’re looking at probably 10 years before we would have an actual working facility in Jackson County,” said Fiedler.

If you would like to give your input on the idea, now is the time to do so.

TVA’s public comment period is open until July 5th. You can submit comments online by clicking here. You can also send an email to pumpedstorageNEPA@tva.gov.

TVA held an open house to inform residents about the project back in February of this year. It also held a virtual open house on June 22nd.

You can click this link to learn more about the project.