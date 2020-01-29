TVA construction permit highlights details about Jackson County Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - As more information is being released about fire's investigation - we're learning more about the history of Jackson County Park and the dock where the fire occurred.

WHNT is continuing to review documents and talk to officials about the park. A marina construction permit from the Tennessee Valley Authority approved in 2010 revealed many details about the park's project history.

Many construction projects at marinas in North Alabama must get approval and be granted a permit from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In 2010 Jackson County was granted one for the park. The permit lists approval for 50 different structures. In 2009 the entire Jackson County Park campground was destroyed in a storm the day after Easter.

It was also revealed in the permit that the electric system was damaged in the storm. It says, "Due to large numbers of trees that fell during the April wind storm, the JPC electrical system was also destroyed. To mitigate the possible risk, the Jackson County board desires to put the campground electrical system underground."

The permit also provides some information about Dock B, which WHNT has been told is what burned in the fire. The permit says the covered dock stretched 420 feet out from the shore and was 92 feet across at its widest point.

But it's unclear why it was included in the permit from 2010 since Scottsboro fire officials say the dock was built many years before that.

"I can't tell you exactly how old they are. I mean I've been, been doing this over 20 years and they're somewhere in that neighborhood, I think at least," said Gene Necklaus, Scottsboro Fire Department Chief.

Necklaus says that the department does not do inspections at the park.

"We don't do inspections here or code enforcement here," he said.

WHNT reached out to multiple Jackson County officials and even Scottsboro city officials to learn more about inspections at the park. They did not return our calls. The Jackson County Park director declined to comment.

WHNT reached out to officials at Ditto Landing to get insight about statutes providing oversight for docks. Officials there say there are no state regulations that require annual reports about dock conditions or maintenance.

They added, there is no state statute requiring electrical inspections, but Ditto Landing does annual inspections as a part of their general liability insurance. They also do electrical inspections as needed.

They say that they have multiple fire extinguishers on their docks - which is a federal requirement. Ditto Landing does have a fire safety plan, but said it is not required by the state.

A representative from the state Fire Marshal's office says they do not inspect docks as a general rule.

Since the storm in 2009, Jackson County Park has completed multiple construction projects. The Jackson County Commission has embarked on a multi-phase project to completely overhaul the park and drive up tourism.

The initial plan was approved by the Jackson County Commission in 2015. New cabins were opened in 2017 along with a new restaurant and bait shop.

