MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Brian Naugher of Guntersville, who serves as Tommy Tuberville’s senior military analyst, has been subpoenaed in the case against John Cooper, Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Online court documents filed on Tuesday show Naugher, who is also president of the Marshall County Board of Education, will have to appear in the trial against Cooper, who was charged with harassment/intimidation. The subpoena was issued at the request of the defense.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the ALDOT Director turned himself in after a warrant had been issued, and the 75-year-old was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 12.

According to that warrant, filed on June 26, Cooper is said to have directed a threat at another man, and “told the victim that he would shoot him, then threatened to whoop the victim’s a**” on June 5.

When News 19 reached out to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk regarding Cooper’s charges, we were referred to his attorney while the legal process was carried out.

News 19 also reached out to Cooper’s attorney, George Barnett, who initially stated, “I try my cases at the Courthouse, not in the paper or on TV. I am not able to provide you with any further information at this time.”

Barnett’s office later gave the following statement:

My office represents Mr. John R. Cooper in his personal capacity. This morning [June 12], Mr. Cooper directed me [Barnett] to file a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor who is falsely claiming an easement on Mr. Cooper’s property. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter. GEORGE M. BARNETT, ATTORNEY AT LAW



A bench trial has been scheduled for Cooper’s case on August 2.