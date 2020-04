Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - A dramatic rescue as a truck is pulled from what was a road in Marshall County.

The driver went over Tick Duckett road Monday, not realizing a section had been washed out by the storms.

The Asbury Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, assisted in pulling the truck out.

There's no word on the driver's condition or whether there were any passengers.