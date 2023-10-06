ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County woman charged with shooting and killing her husband has a trial date set for December, according to court records.

Kathy Lynn Wright, 54, was arrested on January 13, 2022 and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000, and she has since been released from jail.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas Police Department responded to a shooting call on Johnson Drive around midnight. When they arrived at the shared home of Kathy Wright and her husband, Christopher Allen Wright, they found him lying outside.

Authorities said Christopher Wright had “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Court documents show Kathy was indicted on June 30 by a Marshall County Grand Jury, and shortly after that, she pleaded not guilty.

After receiving numerous anonymous tips in the weeks and months following the initial incident claiming Kathy Wright had been subjected to abuse from Christopher Wright, News 19 reached out to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, who provided the following response:

“…the District Attorney’s Office is aware that Ms. Wright claimed after shooting her husband that she acted in self-defense, and I would expect that to be the defense she asserts at trial. Beyond that, our office cannot comment further, except to say that if you have received reports from numerous persons purporting to have personal knowledge of their marital history or giving some motive or context to the shooting, we would appreciate being provided with the names and contact information for these people so that we may speak to them.” Marshall County District Attorney’s Office

Prosecutors also mentioned that there are witnesses who “are aware there was an abusive situation in the home.”

Court records show Wright’s jury trial is set to begin on December 11.