Trenton man faces federal charges for meth trafficking, police say

(WHNT) — A Trenton man is facing federal charges for trafficking methamphetamine after being arrested late last year, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 60-year-old Gordon Randall Bethune of Trenton was arrested last November by the DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Team during a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Sulphur Springs.

At that time, police say Bethune was locally charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, possession of marijuana in the first degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On December 2 of this year, the case was presented to a federal grand jury where the indictment was obtained.

Police say Bethune was then arrested by local authorities along with the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force and Dade County Sheriff’s Office, before being transferred to U.S. Marshals and taken into federal custody.