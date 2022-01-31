ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grammy winner Travis Tritt is bringing his tour to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in April.

Tritt, a Grand Ole Opry member and award-winning artist, will play at the venue on Friday, April 29. Kameron Marlowe will open the night.

In a news release, the venue said the show will give fans an opportunity to hear some of Tritt’s best known songs like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions.” Tritt will also perform hits from his new album “Set in Stone.’

Tickets go on sale here on Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. The amphitheater is located at 700 SMPA Boulevard in Albertville.