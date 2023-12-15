MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of a man who died while in a Marshall County jail could finally get some answers.

For two years loved ones of Travis Banks have been trying to find out what exactly caused his death while in custody of the Guntersville Police.

“We want to know what happened because Travis was a real person with real feelings and emotions,” said Unique Dunston, a God sister of Banks. “We believe that he would have survived whatever happened to him if the police had given him the medical attention that he needed.”

The family claims Banks called 911 for help due to a medical emergency in 2021 – but instead of helping him, he was placed under arrest.

The family says police never told them why and Banks was dead two days later in the Marshall County jail.

Banks family attorney Richard Rice says the initial toxicology reports say he died from a drug overdose.

“We had the autopsy report reviewed by a medical professional and that was initially what gave us the basis to substantiate some of the information we were receiving about multiple taser wounds and potential causes of death,” Rice said.

In January of 2022, attorneys for the family filed a federal lawsuit naming three Guntersville officers who used excessive force and failed to provide medical care and are responsible for Banks’ wrongful death.

The three defendants filed motions to have the lawsuit dismissed.

“There were motions to dismiss filed and we just recently received an order from the court on the eleventh of this month in which those motions to dismiss were denied,” Rice explained.

After pleading with Marshall County officials for over two years for answers as to how Banks died, the denied motions allowed the wrongful death lawsuit to move forward.

The lawsuit names Guntersville police officers James Compton, Matthew Plyant and Joshua Hatley.

Rice told News 19 that Plyant’s attorney argued for qualified immunity, but the judge threw out that claim.

“That puts us in position that we can move forward with prosecuting the case and get into some discovery which will allow us to hopefully view any surveillance video from the time that Travis Banks was there, detained and incarcerated at the jail,” Rice said.

The Banks’ attorneys plan to meet with the attorneys for the three officers on Monday.

Officials from the Guntersville city police department nor the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office have responded to News 19’s requests for comment.