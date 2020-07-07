Trailer thefts on the rise in Albertville, police give tips to stay safe

Northeast Alabama

ALBERTVILLE, Ala – The Albertville Police Department is warning of an increase in utility trailer thefts.

Monday, the police department posted a message on Facebook saying it’s always helpful to have a VIN or other markings that can identify a trailer. Albertville Police also said locks alone sometimes aren’t enough since trailers reported stolen often have the locks cut.

Police suggested to keep trailers inside a fence if possible, or covered or chained up – anything that could make noise or take time to remove. You should also call Albertville Police immediately if you notice anything suspicious.

