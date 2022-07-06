DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — All traffic on I-59 between Collinsville and Reece City will be shifted to the southbound lanes starting this week.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the transition will last around a year.

A news release said transitions and barriers are already in place on I-59 from around milepost 194, just south of Stephen Gap Road in Etowah County to a mile north of the DeKalb County line. The transition lasts for about five and a half miles.

The transition will happen on Thursday, July 7 or Friday, July 8, according to Wiregrass Construction.

The $44 million project will reconstruct around 11 miles of interstate between Stephens Gap Road and Exit 205. The project is expected to be done in 2024.

Officials say drivers should plan for additional travel time in the area and expect delays.