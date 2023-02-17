MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said a man was arrested for a myriad of charges following a traffic stop on Martling Road.

In a news release, MSCO said it has arrested Buckie Bradley Silas, 40, of Albertville, for second-degree stalking, two counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after a traffic stop on Martling Road near Rives Road Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said they originally stopped Silas after he ran a stop sign but after he was identified deputies found that he had an active warrant for second-degree stalking. MCSO said deputies then informed Silas of the warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said he refused and attempted to start the truck, but was stopped when deputies were able to retrieve the key from the ignition.

MCSO said Silas then began to fight the deputies’ attempts to take him into custody and that one deputy attempted to subdue him.

“Deputy Eller attempted to use his taser to subdue Silas; however the taser was not effective,” the release said. “During the fight, Silas was able to gain control of the deputy’s taser, and used it to strike Deputy Eller in the head.”

MSCO said that Silas also punched the other deputy, identified as Deputy Haraway, in the face. The sheriff’s office said that the deputies were eventually able to take Silas into custody after getting him onto the ground and cuffing him.

MSCO said after the incident that Eller required staples for a laceration on his head and Haraway received a minor injury.

According to jail records, Silas is being held at the Marshall County Jail. MCSO said is being held on a $1,500 bond for the stalking charge and a total of $50,000 for his other charges