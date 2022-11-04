SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Authorities say they pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 72. SPD identified the driver as 39-year-old Tiffani Mashburn and the passenger as 27-year-old Tyler Nelson.
After pulling over the suspect’s vehicle, Police investigated and discovered several ounces of methamphetamine, multiple ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
SPD arrested and charged both Mashburn and Nelson following their investigation.
Mashburn was charged with drug trafficking and second-degree possession of marijuana. Nelson was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.