SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Authorities say they pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 72. SPD identified the driver as 39-year-old Tiffani Mashburn and the passenger as 27-year-old Tyler Nelson.

Tiffani Mashburn (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

After pulling over the suspect’s vehicle, Police investigated and discovered several ounces of methamphetamine, multiple ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Photo: Scottsboro Police Department

SPD arrested and charged both Mashburn and Nelson following their investigation.

Mashburn was charged with drug trafficking and second-degree possession of marijuana. Nelson was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.