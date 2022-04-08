DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine in DeKalb County after law enforcement received a tip from the public.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents went to a home on Moore Loop Road in Crossville on April 6, where they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Agents arrested Daniel Dakota William Benjamin Clayton, 23, and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clayton was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a $65,500 bond.

“I am so thankful for the great working relationship our agency has with the people in this community and I want to thank each and every one of you for the information and the tips you provide to us. Our number one priority is keeping not only the citizens of this county safe, but the ones that are traveling through,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “In order to keep this poison off the streets, we have got to work together, and we prove we can do just that, every day.”