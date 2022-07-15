JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Stevenson man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after authorities received a tip of drug activity in a neighborhood.

39-year-old Joshua Lee Morrow was taken into custody after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Stevenson Police Department carried out a search warrant at a home located on Myrtle Place on Wednesday, July 13.

During that search, law enforcement says they found around 90 grams of Spice (synthetic cannabinoids), 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was charged with trafficking a controlled substance – spice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

His bond was set at $28,000.