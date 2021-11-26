Tigers for Tomorrow awarded $50K matching grant

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A local non-profit animal reserve is accepting donations after receiving a matching grant up to $50,000.

Tigers for Tomorrow, located in Attalla, just over the DeKalb County line, was awarded the matching grant by Angels in Distress.

The match ends on December 31, 2021.

Angels in Distress is a non-profit organization aimed at rescuing animals in abusive or threatening situations, and following up on rescued animals with healthcare and relocation.

According to Tigers for Tomorrow’s Facebook page, the grant will help redesign the wolf annex to accommodate more animals while also providing coverage for the preserve as a whole during the less busy winter months.

There are many ways to donate:

Tigers for Tomorrow Facebook page

The preserve’s website, www.tigersfortomorrow.com

Regions Bank: Tigers for Tomorrow Matching Funds Account

In-person at the preserve’s gift shop

By mailing a check to Tigers for Tomorrow at 708 County Road 345, Attalla, Ala. 35954

For more information, visit Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain on Facebook.