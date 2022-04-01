GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Tickets are on sale for Lake Guntersville 2022 Hydrofest taking place June 25 and 26.

Hydrofest will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Roy Duby’s world speed record of 200.419 mph with two days of competitive powerboat racing.

The event will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive with prime spectator viewing from the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant.

Pre-sale prices begin at $15 for single-day passes and $20 for a weekend pass. There is also the ultimate weekend pass option which gives you access to both days of the event and transportation to see the boats at any time during the race weekend. Prices for tickets go up on June 17 at 9 a.m., tickets then become At The Gate prices.

Club level tickets which include access to a private, tented area for ‘on-the-water’ viewing, free lunches and beverages both days, and free transportation to the boats are also available for $120. You will also receive a commemorative cup to mark Roy Duby’s 60th anniversary of the world speed record.

If you like more of the tailgate experience, you can reserve a tent space. They have premium tent spaces for $75 in Zone 1 on the water. Regular tent spaces that are mostly not on the water in Zone 3 are available for $50. Each space is 15×15 feet. The venue only allows pop-up tents and there is no overnight camping allowed.

Hydrofest also has volunteer opportunities for those who want to help out. Anyone interested can email info@explorelakeguntersville.com.