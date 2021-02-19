Thrift store in Arab opens teen pantry

ARAB, Ala. – The Caring Heart Thrift Store is kicking off a new teen pantry.

Workers spent much of the day getting things that have already been donated sorted and put away from teens who might need it.

The founder of the Caring Heart Thrift Stores told News 19 the Arab school district does not have a program like this for teens, so she is just trying to fill in the gap.

The new pantry is a place where teens can come in and get snacks, hygiene products, clothing, and even books for free.

“The teen pantry is like many Lamplight projects, which is that it’s something we hope can be done by people affected by a problem, so the teenagers from lamplight are going to be helping other teenagers in Marshall County by bringing in snacks, things teenagers would like to eat, an tdhen in that way they’re both giving service to the community and also are the ones being helped,” explained Marshall.

The nonprofit Lamplight is helping with this program by providing volunteers each month.

“Lamplight” co-founder Daniel Waid Marshall said he created the nonprofit as a way to honor his grandfather who was a firefighter in Birmingham.

“What we were hoping for was that Lamplight would be something that could plug into other nonprofit initiatives and help other people in the area and we hope it becomes a network to serve the community,” Marshall said.

