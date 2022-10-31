Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles (APBB).

These are their stories.

Jeffery Aaron Elrod, Boaz

Not many details are known about the case against Jeffrey Elrod of Boaz, apart from the fact that he was tried and convicted in the 1989 shooting death of his adoptive father, Henry Elrod after an alleged argument.

Jeffrey Elrod (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

A mistrial was declared in July 1990, though the 29-year-old pleaded guilty that November. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison the following month.

Court records show Elrod was released in 1993 and a motion for a new trial was filed. However, Elrod was convicted of capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison in the 1994 jury trial.

A motion was almost immediately filed for a new trial.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, as of October 31, 2022, Elrod has served nearly 32 years of his sentence and is currently being held in the Frank Lee Youth Center. He is 61.

Elrod’s hearing is set for November 1.

Randy Thomas Anders, Boaz

On November 1, 1996, Lisa Blackwell Anders was shot in the head three times in the Boaz home she shared with her husband. 37-year-old Randy Anders was accused of pulling the trigger, killing his wife and mother of their three children.

According to reports, the couple had dropped the kids off at school. Once they were home, Lisa’s mother alleged Randy tried choking his wife and “became irrational.”

Randy Anders (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Despite attempting to file a police report for the alleged assault and changing the locks on the doors, Lisa and her mother didn’t know Randy was already inside the home, hiding in an attached garage.

Lisa’s mother reported that she spent the night with her daughter, who fell asleep around 2:30 a.m. after barricading the door with a chair. She stated that Randy was waiting for Lisa in their bathroom attached to their bedroom.

She testified that Randy shot Lisa as she was changing clothes and getting ready to head to the police department to get a warrant.

Randy Anders then drove to the police department and turned himself in.

He pleaded guilty on March 25, 1997, and was sentenced to life in prison just weeks later. In 2012, he was denied a chance for parole after the board heard from the couple’s children asking for their father to stay incarcerated.

As of October 31, 2022, Anders has served nearly 26 years of his sentence and remains in the custody of the Red Eagle Work Center. He is 63.

Anders’ hearing is set for November 3.

Mark Jerome Hampton, Guntersville

24-year-old Jessica Monique Williamson was found dead in her Mountain View Apartment home on March 10, 2006. She had been shot one time in the head.

Mark Hampton (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

According to Guntersville Police Chief at the time, Scott Walls, police were called to the residence after neighbors reported hearing Williamson and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Mark Jerome Hampton, arguing. Then they heard a gunshot.

Hampton reportedly turned himself in a few hours after the incident but wasn’t cooperative with authorities as they tried to figure out what exactly led to Williamson’s death.

Walls relayed that the couple allegedly had a “rocky relationship” and had one child together, though that child was reportedly not in the home when the shooting happened.

According to online court documents, Hampton was convicted on January 16, 2009. He was sentenced later that month to 99 years in prison.

As of October 31, 2022, the now 53-year-old has served over 16 years of his sentence. He is currently being held at the Easterling Correctional Center.

Hampton’s hearing is set for November 2.