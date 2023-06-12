DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A grand jury indicted three people on child abuse charges, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

DCSO said 47-year-old Jeron Wright Maxwell and 21-year-old Rian Andrew Maxwell, both of Sylvania and 36-year-old Bethany Ann Whittle of Fort Payne were all indicted during the April 2023 grand jury term.

All three are charged with abusing a child under the age of 18, the sheriff’s office said. According to court records, they “did torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat a child under the age of 18 years.”

Jeron Wright Maxwell (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Rian Andrew Maxwell (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Bethany Ann Whittle (Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show that they have all bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail.

Both Jeron Maxwell and Bethany Whittle have arraignment hearings set for August 3. Rian Maxwell has an arraignment set for August 28 and a jury trial set for October 23.