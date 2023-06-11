HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Thousands are without power in Madison County and Jackson County after strong storms made their way through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night.

Huntsville Utilities (HSVU) is reporting thousands without power throughout Madison County according to the utility’s outage map shortly after the storms.

The map shows the outages primarily affecting parts of Huntsville.

The utility said the number of people without power was just below 14,000 at 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.

HSVU said were also:

1 utility pole down

21 power lines down

15 Primary outages

11 Trees in lines or poles

HSVU says there the outages happened along Dug Hill Road from 431 S north to Highway 72. The utility said there were also outages in central Huntsville from Mastin Lake Road south to Holmes Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to Maysville Road.

HSVU said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

In Jackson County, The Scottsboro Electric Power Board is reporting five outages affecting 1508 customers according to its outage map.