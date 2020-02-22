Thousands raised during Jackson County Strong benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- Nearly $15,000 was raised at the Jackson County Strong benefit concert Friday night.

Three gospel music groups and one comedian showcased their talents on the stage at Collins Elementary School.

100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the families who lost loved ones in the deadly fire at Jackson County Park on January 27.

Eight people from three families died in the fire.

The flames from one boat attached to Dock B quickly spread to the dock and 34 other boats.

“We know what they’re going through is a bad time, their situation and their lives, and what this can do is help them get through this until everything is taken care of with their final expenses,” said concert organizer and New Ground Ministries member Robbie Maxwell.

Through VIP and general admission tickets, the concert raised $14,902. The goal was $5,000.