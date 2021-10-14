This Arab 2nd grader has the second-best mullet in the country

ARAB, Ala. — This kid’s hair is definitely all business in the front and party in the back.

Seven-year-old Ezra Cramer took second place in the kids’ division of the 2021 USA Mullet Championships.

The second-grader from Arab received over 24,000 votes in the contest.

The public was asked to vote for their favorite mullet.

Ezra advocated for anti-bullying for his competition campaign, called “Shake the Hate.” He raised $610 for Stomp Out Bullying, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce and prevent bullying, cyber-bullying, and other forms of digital abuse.

To promote their message, the Cramers sold shirts, with $2 from each shirt donated in honor of Ezra’s mullet competition journey.





(All photos submitted by Kaleigha Cramer)

The winner of the competition is from Arkansas and will receive a $2,500 prize along with bragging rights.