BOAZ, Ala. – The fair is back in Boaz on Highway 431 starting Thursday, August 6th,

The fair gates open at 6:00 p.m., and admission is just $5 dollars. Armbands will be available for $20, according to fair officials.

The fair says they will follow CDC guidelines including temperature checks at the gate and guests must wear masks on the fair site.

According to organizers, sheriff’s deputies will be monitoring the fair to make sure everyone is in compliance with the COVID-19 policy.