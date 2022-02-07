FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of murder in Texas was captured in Fyffe on Monday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jose Angel Becerra of Fyffe was wanted out of McAllen, Texas for capital murder, attempted capital murder, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Officials say Becerra ran away from police toward County Road 420 in Fyffe, but was quickly caught. The suspect received minor injuries during the chase when he tried to kick out the window of a patrol car. Becerra has now been charged with being a fugitive from justice.

The sheriff’s office, along with FBI agents, Madison County SWAT Team, Huntsville Police SWAT Team, assisted U.S. Marshals in the capture.