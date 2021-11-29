Texas men arrested after several illegal guns found during traffic stop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two men from Texas face felony charges after a traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the discovery of several illegal guns.

23-year-old Isaiah Khawme Alexander and 20-year-old Nathaniel Jahiem Alexander, both of Richmond, Texas, were arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the two men were stopped by a sheriff’s office Interdiction Agent on Interstate 59 between Collinsville and Fort Payne.

Officials said the two were detained after it was discovered they had a concealed handgun without a permit. During a search of the vehicle, a large number of guns were found hidden inside most with their serial numbers removed.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, both men were charged with eight felony counts of altering the serial number of a firearm and Isiah Alexander was also charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Officials said the case has been referred to federal agencies and more charges could be pending.

“This is a great arrest by our criminal interdiction team. These firearms were likely stolen and were on their way to an inner-city area to be sold to criminals,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrests. “These guns could have been used in future crimes or could have potentially killed someone. This is exactly why being proactive is so important in law enforcement. Hard work could potentially save someone’s life down the road.”

Both men were taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.