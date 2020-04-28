Texas company donates $15,000 to Boaz disaster relief fund

BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce members accepted a large donation Tuesday morning.

IBT Technologies out of Texas donated $15,000 to the chamber’s disaster relief fund.

IBT Technologies is a primary vendor and strategic partner with Peoples Independent Bank.

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when an EF-2 tornado touched down on Easter Sunday.

During the check presentation, chamber members thanked everyone who helped the victims in one way or another, including members of Peoples Independent Bank, Spice’s Smokehouse, Chevrolet of Boaz, Wilson’s Screen Printing and Trophies, and the Baptist Association.

Wilson’s Screen Printing and Trophies designed t-shirts to raise money for the disaster relief fund. They are $20 each. $15 of each t-shirt sold will go to the fund.

The fund is meant to help both the insured and uninsured, get back on their feet after the storm.