Tennessee woman killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 72 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 72, near Scottsboro.

Alabama State Troopers said Melissa Carol Merrit, 64, of Jasper, Tenn., was driving a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane and collided with another vehicle head-on. Authorities confirm passenger Sandra Dee Richardson, 58, of South Pittsburg, Tenn. was killed in the wreck

Emergency crews took both drivers to area hospitals for treatment. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State troopers are investigating the crash.