SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – A Bridgeport man was arrested early Monday morning on several drug charges by Scottsboro Police who said the man is also wanted in Tennessee in connection to a homicide.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle in the 2900-block of East Willow Street where they found 14 grams of methamphetamine, spice and pills. They said the vehicle was reported stolen from Tennessee and someone had tried to hide the identity of the vehicle.

Jarrod Dejuan Pickett, 37, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute (meth), three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and obscuring the identity of a vehicle.

Scottsboro Police said Pickett was also charged with flight/escape-fugitive from justice, as he had an active warrant for homicide in Tennessee.

Pickett was taken to the Jackson County Jail on a $55,500 bond.