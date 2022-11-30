A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities. (Powell Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities.

Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee is wanted for felony theft by deception, the Powell Police Department said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts to contact them. They also say to reach out to them if you think you’ve fallen victim to him.

For reference, Lafayette is over three hours north of Powell.

Christopher Gregory (Powell Police Dept.)

Police say they believe Gregory is still in the area, saying more charges are pending against him.

You can reach the Powell Police Department on their Facebook page here, emailing here or by calling 256-845-3801.