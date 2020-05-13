Tennessee man charged with drug trafficking in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Jackson County authorities have charged a man with drug trafficking after they said they found five pounds of synthetic marijuana in his vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over William Travis Payne, 25, of Whiteside, Tenn., for a tag violation on Tuesday. The deputy searched the vehicle and found 5.1 pounds of the drug, also known as spice, authorities said.

William Travis Payne (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Payne also had a warrant for failing to pay a traffic fine in 2018, authorities said.

He was charged with trafficking a synthetic controlled substance.

His bond had not been set as of Tuesday morning.