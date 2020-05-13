Tennessee man charged with drug trafficking in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Jackson County authorities have charged a man with drug trafficking after they said they found five pounds of synthetic marijuana in his vehicle.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over William Travis Payne, 25, of Whiteside, Tenn., for a tag violation on Tuesday. The deputy searched the vehicle and found 5.1 pounds of the drug, also known as spice, authorities said.
Payne also had a warrant for failing to pay a traffic fine in 2018, authorities said.
He was charged with trafficking a synthetic controlled substance.
His bond had not been set as of Tuesday morning.