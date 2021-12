DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A 19-year-old boy from Henagar was killed in a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that crash happened around 8 a.m. on DeKalb County Road 85 near CR 602, around four miles south of Henager.

Emergency crews took the driver of the second vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identity of the teen was not released.

ALEA troopers are investigating the crash.