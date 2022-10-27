One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week. (Albertville Police Department)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.

23-year-old Tomas Chich was charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation and torture/willful abuse of a child.

Chief J.T. Cartee with the Albertville Police Department tells News 19 that officers were called to a home on Kilpatrick Road for a domestic call on Sunday, October 23.

When officers pulled up to the house, a teenager was outside, flagging them down. They said it was obvious he had been assaulted.

Police said they detained Chich until they could question him.

Authorities soon discovered that Chich had assaulted his wife when her 17-year-old son tried to intervene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Tomas Chich (Albertville Police Dept.)

Chich was booked into the Marshall County Jail, where he remains on a $35,000 bond.