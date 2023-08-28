FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fort Payne Police say they arrested a teacher and charged her with public intoxication on Monday.

FPD shared school resource officers arrested 49-year-old Melissa Ann Harris. Harris was charged with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said Harris had prescription medication she did not have a prescription for.

Harris was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Fort Payne Police and Fort Payne City Schools officials are still investigating.