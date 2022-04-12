GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Eating pancakes and helping Marshall County Shop With A Cop?

Yep – the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 will be hosting a fundraiser pancake breakfast on April 23 with all proceeds going to the annual Christmastime program, which pairs underprivileged and at-risk children with an officer or deputy for a shopping spree just before the holiday.

From 7-11 a.m., lodge members will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the lodge, located at 2201 Browns Valley Road in Guntersville. The cost for the breakfast? $10.